An aerial view shows cars parked along the flyovers to avoid the floodwaters in the northern part of Bangkok, in this photo taken by Kyodo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

BANGKOK Thailand's worst floods in half a century have killed nearly 400 people since mid-July, damaged millions of tonnes of rice and forced a series of industrial estates to close.

The government, central bank and economists have slashed their economic growth forecasts for the year. Rebuilding could require billions of dollars and it will take months for some manufacturing operations to be up and running again.

Below is a summary of the impact on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and how the government is responding.

IMPACT ON GDP GROWTH

The central bank slashed its 2011 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent on October 28, with the economy likely to shrink 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. It said it might review the forecasts in November as the flooding is far from over.

Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala has said GDP might grow just a little more than 2 percent this year.

The cost to the economy could go far higher if Bangkok, which accounts for 41 percent of GDP, is swamped.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has estimated the flood cost at 250 billion baht ($8.2 billion) and said it would take about three months for business to recover.

Kasikorn Research has slashed its 2011 growth forecast to just 1.7 percent from 3.8 percent. Credit Suisse has cut its forecast to 2.7 percent from 3.5 percent and UOB Bank now says 3.0 percent rather than 4.0 percent.

IMPACT ON FACTORIES

The floods have forced seven big industrial estates north of Bangkok to close, affecting at least 9,859 factories and about 660,000 jobs.

This has disrupted the electronics and car sectors in particular; Thailand is a big regional hub for the world's top car producers, and even if most of the big assembly plants are in the east, away from the floods, car part firms have been hit.

Firm such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have already curtailed production at plants as far away as North America. Honda, whose assembly plant has been flooded, said on Monday it did not know when car production would resume in Thailand. [ID:nT9E7LD00Y]

The Commerce Ministry expects exports -- which are generally equivalent to more than 60 percent of GDP each year -- to fall 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

The central bank cut its export growth forecast to 7.9 percent for 2012 from 10.4 percent on Friday.

Thailand is also the world's second-biggest maker of hard disk drives. World prices are rising because of the disruption in Thailand and computer makers such as Lenovo Group Ltd have said they expect hard disk drive supply problems through the first quarter of next year.

RICE, TOURISTS AND BANKS

Thailand is also the world's biggest rice exporter and the government has estimated that it could lose a quarter of its main crop due to the floods. Harvesting of the crop began in October and the government says output could be 19 million tonnes of paddy rather than 25 million.

Tourism Minister Chumphol Silpa-archa has said tourist arrivals could be 500,000 to 1 million below the government's target of 19 million this year.

Don Muang airport, used by budget airlines for domestic flights and by private planes, has been closed since October 25. The main international airport, Suvarnabhumi, is still open.

At least 428 bank branches, including 137 in Bangkok, have been forced to close.

GOVT MEASURES

The government has said it could spend more than 100 billion baht on getting the industrial estates back into shape.

It also plans to spend 600-800 billion baht on its "New Thailand" project to rebuild the country, with one focus on water management, according to Energy Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Earlier this month the cabinet agreed to a 10 percent cut in current state expenditure, some 80 billion baht, in the fiscal year from October 1 to help with the cost of the floods.

It also approved an increase in the budget deficit to 400 billion baht from 350 billion.

Last week, the cabinet approved a 325 billion baht ($10.6 billion) package to help firms, small vendors and individuals through soft loans to be arranged or partly guaranteed by the government.

It will also consider tax breaks for affected companies.

It has relaxed import tariffs and regulations to let in more imports of food, water and consumer products that are in short supply.

MONETARY POLICY RESPONSE

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent last week, pausing after more than a year of tightening.

Economists generally expect the BOT to keep rates on hold until next year but some say a rate cut may come soon if the economy shows no signs of improvement.

Its next scheduled meeting is on November 30 but it has said it is ready to call a special meeting if needed.

The central bank has said it will make sure there is sufficient liquidity in the financial system. It is working with the Bank of Japan on a proposal under which it would lend baht funds to Japanese firms affected by flooding, using Japanese government bonds as collateral.

It is also in talks with authorities in the United States, Britain and Europe about similar funding schemes.

(Sources: Reuters, government information)

($1=30.7 baht)

(Compiled by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)