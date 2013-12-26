BANGKOK Thailand's government on Thursday rejected a call from the Election Commission to postpone a February poll, insisting the vote would go ahead as planned, despite clashes between police and anti-government demonstrators.

The Election Commission urged the government to delay the election until there was "mutual consent between all related parties". Anti-government demonstrators insist they will not allow an election to take place until Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra resigns.

"The February 2 election will go ahead," Deputy Prime Minister Pongthep Thepkanchana said in a televised address. "There is no law allowing the government to delay the election"

Clashes erupted outside an election registration venue in Bangkok on Thursday, when riot police fired teargas and rubber bullets at rock-throwing protesters. One policeman was killed and three wounded by gunshots. A total 97 people were hospitalized, among them 25 police.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)