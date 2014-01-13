BANGKOK Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has invited leaders of anti-government protesters and political parties to discuss an Election Commission proposal to push back the date of the snap election she called from February 2, a senior aide said on Monday.

Ministers have until now said a delay would be impossible under the constitution, but the Election Commission has said it could be pushed back and one member has suggested May 4.

"The prime minister thinks that there are still some unclear points in the EC's proposal. The best way is to meet and discuss it," Suranand Vejjajiva, secretary-general to the prime minister, told reporters.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Alan Raybould and John Chalmers)