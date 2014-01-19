BANGKOK Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them seriously, in an explosion on Sunday at a camp of anti-government protesters in the center of the Thai capital, medical officials said.

"There were 28 people injured from the blast at the Victory Monument," Suphan Srithamma, director general of the Bangkok Emergency Medical Center, told reporters. "Among these 7 people were seriously injured."

The incident was the latest violence in more than two months of protests in Bangkok aimed at bringing down the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

On Friday night, one protester was killed and 35 wounded when a grenade exploded. The memorial service for the man killed in that explosion was being held on Sunday afternoon.

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)