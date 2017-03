BANGKOK A Thai police officer was killed by a gunshot to the head as authorities launched an operation to clear anti-government protesters from streets in central Bangkok on Tuesday, Thailand's national police chief said.

"One policeman has died and 14 police were injured," national police chief Adul Saengsingkaew told Reuters. "The policeman who died, died while being sent to hospital. He was shot in the head."

(Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Robert Birsel)