Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives for an interview with foreign media at the Government House in Bangkok December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BANGKOK Thailand's ruling party said Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra would run in the upcoming general election after she dissolved parliament on Monday.

"She will definately run as she has worked with the party all along. We dissolved parliament because we are confident ... We want the Democrat Party to take part in elections and not to play street games," Jarupong Ruangsuwan, head of Yingluck's Puea Thai Party, told reporters.

Around 100,000 protesters, including former lawmakers from the opposition Democrat Party, marched through Bangkok on Monday, extending demonstrations seeking to install an unelected body to run Thailand.

(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould)