BANGKOK Protesters seeking to overthrow Thailand's government will not negotiate over freeing up access to ministries and state agencies that they have blockaded, protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Monday.

The protesters have blockaded seven big intersections in the capital, Bangkok, and forced many ministries and other bodies such as the central bank to close their doors, with staff working from home or back-up facilities. The government asked them on Monday to discuss ways to free up access.

"Groups in each protest area will not negotiate with government officials to return the various premises ... So don't bother contacting us," Suthep said in a televised statement.

