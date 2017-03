LONDON British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Thursday urged Thailand to restore a democratically-elected civilian government after its army chief seized control of the government in a coup.

"I am extremely concerned by today's coup," Hague said in a statement. "We look therefore to the authorities to set out a quick clear timetable for elections to help re-establish the democratic framework of governance.

