BANGKOK Thailand's government is still running the country although the army brought in martial law early on Tuesday and will ensure security, the acting justice minister said.

"It's good that the army is looking after the country's security. However, the government still has full power to run the country," Chaikasem Nitisiri told Reuters.

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard Pullin)