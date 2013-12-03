Thai anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban gestures as he addresses his supporters in Bangkok December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BANGKOK Thai anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Tuesday he will continue the fight to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, despite a government decision earlier not to confront protesters.

"Today we won a partial victory but we will fight on until the Thaksin regime has been driven out," he said in a speech to supporters, a reference to the influence Yingluck's brother, former premier Thaksin Shinwatra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government ordered police to stand down and allow protesters into state buildings, removing a flashpoint for clashes and effectively bringing an end to days of violence in Bangkok in which five people have died.

