BANGKOK Thai Airways International said on Tuesday it had canceled and adjusted some flights to Thailand's north over safety concerns during a lantern festival marking the end of the country's wet season.

The company said in a statement that some flights to the northern city of Chiang Mai, popular with tourists, would be adjusted or canceled between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27 as floating lanterns released during the festival could affect safety.

The Loy Krathong festival, celebrated at the end of the so-called "rainy season", has been celebrated throughout Thailand for centuries.

Each year, thousands of paper lanterns are released into the night sky to symbolically ward off bad luck, while rivers and ponds are covered in floating flower lanterns.

