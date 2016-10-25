The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS The sale of aerospace firm Thales's rail signaling business to transport company Alstom is no longer on the agenda, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

BFM Business TV channel said earlier on Tuesday that the French government was pushing Thales, (TCFP.PA) in which it owns 26 percent, to sell the unit to Alstom, (ALSO.PA) in which it has 20 percent of voting rights.

"Signalization will not move for now, because the situation between Thales and Alstom is blocked. It is not a priority right now and we need to stop talking about it," the source told Reuters.

The source added there was agreement within the government and that there was no appetite to push through a solution against the two companies' will.

The chief executive of Dassault Aviation said earlier on Tuesday it wanted Thales, in which it owns a 25 percent stake, to keep its rail signaling business, which he said was a core business for Thales.

