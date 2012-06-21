Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
PARIS French defense and aerospace group Thales (TCFP.PA) said it had won a contract to supply France's armed forces with next-generation radios, the first tranche of which was worth 263 million euros ($331.54 million).
Thales said it was notified by the French defense procurement agency on Thursday and said the contract was linked to a six-country project to develop and produce a new breed of military radios in Europe.
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.