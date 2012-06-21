The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen on the building of the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French defense and aerospace group Thales (TCFP.PA) said it had won a contract to supply France's armed forces with next-generation radios, the first tranche of which was worth 263 million euros ($331.54 million).

Thales said it was notified by the French defense procurement agency on Thursday and said the contract was linked to a six-country project to develop and produce a new breed of military radios in Europe.

($1 = 0.7933 euros)

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)