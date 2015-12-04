NEW YORK A new immersive, interactive experience is giving fans an up-close, terrifying encounter with zombies by taking them to the edge of a small town on the night the ghoulish creatures began the rampage that led to a zombie apocalypse.

"The Walking Dead Experience - Chapter 1" is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and the TV series of the same name that debuted on U.S. cable network AMC in 2010 and is now in its sixth season.

The 30-minute experience is featured at the Walker Stalker Con, the zombie, horror and sci-fi convention, that will be held at the Meadowlands sports and entertainment complex in New Jersey, from Dec. 4-6.