LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) announced Friday that it has elected four new officers, including a new chairman and vice-chairperson.

S. David Passman, III, president and CEO of Carmike Cinemas will serve as chairman, while Nora Dashwood, chief brand officer at Pacific Theatres/ArcLight Cinemas will be vice-chairperson.

Rounding out board positions will be Byron Berkley, president of Foothills Entertainment, who will serve as treasurer. Mark O'Meara, president of University Mall Theatres, was re-elected as secretary.

Though box office was robust last summer, the trade organization has had its work cut out for it, agitating for exhibitors who are angry with studios about their plans to make theater owners pay for 3D glasses and their desire to release films on video-on-demand (VOD) during their theatrical runs.

This week NATO played a key role in convincing Universal to abandon its plans to release "Tower Heist" on VOD three weeks after it premiered in theaters.

The officers were voted in by the Executive Board of Directors at the group's annual meeting last week in Washington, D.C.