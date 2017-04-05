LONDON Grammy award-winning artist Sheena Easton has made her West End debut in the musical "42nd Street", with Britain's Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, actor Morgan Freeman and tennis coach Judy Murray attending the show's premiere.

The musical follows a Broadway director named Julian Marsh as he attempts to put on a successful theatrical production in the middle of the Great Depression.

Easton plays Peggy Marsh, one of the chorus line in the show, who takes over as the lead when the star actress breaks her ankle.

Produced by Johnny Hon and directed by Mark Bramble, "42nd Street" is famous for songs like "Dames", "We're In The Money" and "I Only Have Eyes For You".

It is not the production's first showing in London, having run in the West End from 1984 to 1989. A relatively unknown Catherine Zeta Jones performed in the chorus line in 1984.

