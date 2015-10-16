LONDON Music composer Burt Bacharach led a public sing-along at the West End opening night of the musical "Close To You: Bacharach Reimagined" in London on Thursday night.

The show features 30 of his hits including "Anyone Who Had A Heart" and "What The World Needs Now".

"It's a great honor to have my music done like this and received like this," Bacharach said after the show. "Very emotional. It's a very good night for me."