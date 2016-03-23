London A hard-drinking American posing as a correspondent while up to dirty tricks and a beautiful blonde trying to make her name in besieged Madrid during the Spanish Civil War are the main characters of Ernest Hemingway's only play, "The Fifth Column".

The pair will be familiar to fans of the writer and of journalist Martha Gelhorn as they fall in love and feud in their rooms in the Hotel Florida while Franco's forces shell the city.

The play received a cool reception when it was published in 1938 and has rarely been performed since. Now, 80 years from the start of the conflict that defined an era, it is making its London debut with a three-week run at the Southwark Playhouse.

The production is staged by Two's Company, which specializes in resurrecting forgotten works of the 20th century.

"Hemingway was writing it in the middle of the civil war, in his hotel room. He had no idea how the war would finish. There was no hindsight involved. That was what attracted us," producer Graham Cowley said.

It also has a particular resonance today in its depiction of war, repression, foreign intervention and civilian suffering.

Hemingway was already a celebrated novelist when he showed up in Spain to cover the conflict and he put his reputation behind the Republican cause in its fight against the fascists.

Gelhorn was a young journalist when she met him in Madrid, where they embarked on an affair despite him being married. They were later to wed but split acrimoniously after several years.

She became a legendary war correspondent, revered by new generations of reporters, and always refused to discuss her relationship with the literary lion.

As the play's love affair between Philip Rawlings and Dorothy Bridges unfolds, the action contrasts the idealism of foreign volunteers and the ruthlessness of the rival factions.

Rawlings is actually a Republican counter-espionage agent, involved in the arrest, torture and execution of fascist infiltrators. (The phrase "The Fifth Column" comes from a Francoist general's boast that he had four columns outside the city and a fifth inside.)

In his introduction, Hemingway acknowledged that writing of Republican misdeeds would earn him criticism from the left.

WOMANIZING AND DRINKING

Actor Simon Darwen, as Rawlings, said he was playing the fictional character rather than Hemingway himself.

"The role is written how Hemingway would have liked to have been seen. The womanizing and drinking, that's true, but the action, the military stuff it's a 'Boy's Own' portrayal," he told Reuters during a break in rehearsal.

"Rawlings is a guy who is very jaded and very tired and his job is taking a toll on him. But there is love for Dorothy. He convinces himself he can't have her and his work, so he makes the choice. To be so awful to her so that she pushes him away."

Dorothy resembles Gelhorn in looks, but not in character.

"Gelhorn was one of a kind," said Alix Dunmore, who plays Dorothy. "Absolutely fearless and a junkie for war...and not that interested in sex. She was always going off to war."

"The 'Fifth Column' has a version of her that was clingy and needy and flippant and fluffy and it seems it was the other way round. Hemingway has written a fantasy version of himself."

Stephen Ventura, who plays the hotel manager, had more than just a professional interest in the play.

His grandfather was a Spanish union activist in Barcelona who fled over the Pyrenees to escape Franco’s victorious forces in 1939. After spending time in internment camps in France and Britain, he settled in Manchester and worked for the council.

"He couldn't go back. Franco was busy enacting reprisals against the remnants of the opposition," Ventura said.

It was important to show the local experience of the war, he said. While the foreigners are eating delicacies brought in by diplomats and drinking at Chicote's bar, the Madrilenos are, in the words of the prostitute Anita, "eating water soup".

(Editing by Louise Ireland)