Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Insurer The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG.N) reported a surge in third-quarter profit on lower investment losses, but core earnings came in below Wall Street expectations.
Net income jumped to $401 million, or 83 cents per share, from $60 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, it earned 78 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting Hartford to earn 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $21.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.