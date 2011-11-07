LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up U.S. rights to "The Island President" and plans a February release, the company announced Monday.

Jon Shenk ("Lost Boys of Sudan") directed the documentary.

"The Island President" won the Audience Award for a documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.

In a written statement, Samuel Goldwyn's head of acquisitions, Peter Goldwyn, said, "We are ecstatic to release this extraordinary and inspirational film. After incredibly successful screenings in Telluride and Toronto, we are optimistic that 'The Island President' is an awards-caliber, timely film. ... To say we are enthusiastic about its prospects is a major understatement."

The movie is about the president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed and his battle against global warming. It's an especially pressing concern for the president, because a rise of three feet in sea level would flood his country.