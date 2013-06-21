PTC says to abandon cystic fibrosis drug after trial failure
PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Theravance Inc's antibiotic lung drug to treat a type of bacterial pneumonia affecting hospitalized patients, particularly those on ventilators.
The drug, Vibativ, will reach the market in the third quarter of 2013 for its expanded use. The drug is already approved in the United States and Canada to treat bacterial skin infections.
The disease, also known as nosocomial pneumonia, is a serious lung infection as patients, particularly those on ventilators, often cannot fight the infection.
The regulator said on Friday that Vibativ will be prescribed only when alternative treatments are not suitable and the expanded use is to treat only bacterial pneumonia due to staphylococcus aureus. (link.reuters.com/hez98t)
Vibativ is already approved in Europe for the treatment of adults with nosocomial pneumonia.
Theravance's shares were up about 2 percent at $38.25 in after-market trading.
The shares closed up 10 percent at $37.5 on the Nasdaq following a Daily Mail's market report that GlaxoSmithKline is lining up a $55 per share bid for Theravance.
PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.
SEOUL South Korea said it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 200 million won ($174,937) and temporarily banned sales of some of its drugs for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs.
DHAKA Bangladesh is to ban the import of the cold-medicine component pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in illicit methamphetamine production, anti-narcotics officials said, after purchases spiked in tandem with a boom in the illegal drug "ya ba".