LONDON GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has increased its stake in Theravance THRX.O to 26.8 percent by buying shares worth $212.9 million at a premium to the market, in a move signaling its confidence in new lung drug Relovair.

GSK previously had a 18.3 percent holding in its U.S. partner and has been working with Theravance since 2002 to develop Relovair. The drug is seen as a successor to the British drugmaker's $8 billion-a-year seller Advair and will be submitted for regulatory approval in mid-2012.

GSK is paying $21.2887 per share for 10 million Theravance shares, a 7.5 percent premium to the five-day average price up to March 30.

