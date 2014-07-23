Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N), the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit in its first full quarterly results to include its acquisition of genetic testing company Life Technologies Corp.
The company also raised the mid-point of the range of its forecast for full-year earnings.
Excluding one time items, Thermo Fisher had second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.62 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thermo posted a net profit of $278.5 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with a profit of $277.4 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net results were impacted by acquisition-related charges in 2014, the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue for the quarter rose 33 percent to $4.32 billion, exceeding Wall Street's average estimate of $4.25 billion.
The company said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings of $6.85 to $6.97 per share. It had previously forecast earnings of $6.80 to $6.95 per share.
Thermo also tightened its 2014 revenue forecast range, saying it now expected sales of $16.86 billion-$16.98 billion, compared with its prior view of $6.84 billion-$17.00 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $16.94 billion.
Integration of Life Tech was going well "with synergies tracking ahead of plan," Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Marc Caspar said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.