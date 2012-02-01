Scientific instrument maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and issued a 2012 earnings forecast in line with Wall Street estimates.

The company's net profit fell to $288.9 million, or 77 cents per share, on Wednesday, compared with $297.5 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.18 per share were 3 cents above the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, Thermo expects earnings of $4.67 to $4.82 per share, excluding items, and revenue of $12.15 billion to $12.35 billion.

Wall Street is estimating earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $12.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $3.13 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion.

Costs and operating expenses rose to $2.79 billion from $2.39 billion in the year ago quarter, with research and development costs and acquisition related expenses both higher.

Analytical technologies revenue jumped 23 percent in the quarter to $1.08 billion, while laboratory products and services sales rose 5 percent to $1.48 billion.

Specialty diagnostics revenue climbed 32 percent to $705 million. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company recently added the specialty diagnostics segment to reflect its $3.5 billion acquisition of Phadia.

(Reporting By Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)