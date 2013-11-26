BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's (TMO.N) proposed $13.6 billion takeover of Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O), after the U.S. company agreed to sell three units to ease competition concerns.

The deal would make Thermo, the world's largest maker of scientific and laboratory equipment, one of the top two companies in genetic testing.

The European Commission said in a statement that Thermo Fisher will divest businesses producing and supplying media and sera for cell culture, gene silencing products and polymer-based magnetic beads.

Media and sera are liquids used to supply nutrients to human, animal, insect and plant cells growing in vitro.

