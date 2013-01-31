Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and issued 2013 forecasts that was roughly in line with Wall Street estimates.

The world's largest maker of laboratory equipment and scientific instruments said net profit rose to $376.4 million, or $1.04 per share, from $288.9 million, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.26 billion.

Excluding special items, Thermo, which also sells diagnostic equipment, reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.28 cents per share on revenue of $3.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of $5.32 to $5.46 per share and revenue of $12.8 billion to $13.0 billion for 2013. Wall Street on average is looking for $5.43 per share and sales of $12.94 billion.

"Looking ahead to 2013, we are planning for the global economic environment to remain challenging," Chief Executive Marc Casper said in a statement.

"That said ... I'm confident we can deliver another successful year."

The 2013 forecast does not include any future acquisitions or divestitures, the company said.

Earlier this week Reuters, citing sources familiar with the process, reported that Thermo was looking into making an offer to acquire Life Technologies Corp LIFE.N. Thermo declined to comment on the report.

Thermo's results were helped by contributions from acquisitions and growth in emerging markets, particularly from China.

China accounted for more than $700 million in sales in 2012, making it Thermo's second largest revenue generator geographically, the company said.

Sales in all three business units rose in the fourth quarter, including a double digit improvement for specialty diagnostics, which rose 12 percent to $792 million.

Sales in analytical technologies rose a modest 2 percent to $1.11 billion, while laboratory products and services sales rose 4 percent to $1.5 billion.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Roshni Menon)