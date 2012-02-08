LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - Think that politics already resembles pro wrestling a little too much? Just wait until Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gets his way.

The grappler-turned-big screen actor told Moviefone during a recent interview that he has definite plans to enter politics at some point, and that his ambitions could reach all the way to the White House.

"Right now the best way that I can impact the world is through entertainment. One day, and that day will come, I can impact the world through politics," Johnson -- whose latest film, "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," opens Friday -- tells the site. "The great news is that I am American, therefore I can become President."

A farfetched notion? Maybe not so much. Fellow former pro wrestler Jesse Ventura served as the governor of Minnesota. (And then there was that former actor who did time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the 1980s.) And, of course, Johnson has experience -- of a sort -- performing presidential duties, playing President Barack Obama (or, rather, "The Rock" Obama) on "Saturday Night Live."

Maybe he can end government gridlock with a headlock or two?

