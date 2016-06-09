TheStreet Inc, which owns websites that offer financial news and investment advice, said David Callaway, the editor-in-chief of Gannett Co Inc's USA Today, would become its chief executive in July.

Callaway will replace Larry Kramer who is currently its interim CEO, TheStreet said in a statement.

Callaway joined USA Today as editor-in-chief in 2012 and is credited with expanding the newspaper's online operation. He has also worked at financial news site MarketWatch, Bloomberg News and the Boston Herald.

TheStreet's most recognizable face, however, is its co-founder Jim Cramer who hosts the Mad Money show on CNBC television.

