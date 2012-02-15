Cast member Rachel McAdams poses as she arrives for ''The Vow'' film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Romantic movies are made for Valentine's Day -- literally -- and this year's "The Vow" is showing why: Sony's romantic drama pulled $11.6 million on Tuesday alone.

The Channing Tatum-Rachel McAdams love story set a box-office record for a non-weekend Valentine's Day.

The previous record belonged to the 2005 "Hith," which grossed $7.5 million on the Valentine's Day Monday in 2005. Last Valentine's Day -- also a Monday, "Just Go With It" took $6 million.

In 2010, the aptly named "Valentine's Day" took $23.4 million -- but the holiday fell on a Sunday.

One year earlier, the less-than-romantic "Friday the 13th" grossed $14.3 million. That Valentine's Day was a Saturday.

"The Vow," about a woman who emerges from a coma with amnesia and is courted all over again by her husband, now has grossed $56.1 million in North America and $65.8 million worldwide.

The movie opened February 10.

