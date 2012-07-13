LOS ANGELES Universal has given the greenlight to "The World's End," the final installment in an unofficial triology of dark British comedies, the company announced Friday as it began circulating a new teaser poster.

The latest film directed by Edgar Wright and co-written by star Simon Pegg follows "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz."

The story begins 20 years after five childhood friends attempted an epic pub crawl, trying to drink in 10 different taprooms before finishing off at The World's End. They are convinced by the most enthusiastic friend, Gary King - a 40-year-old who never moved past his teenage mentality - to stage an encore. As they go from pub to pub, they realize they have embarked on a journey to save humankind.

The poster confirms that Nick Frost is unsurprisingly co-starring alongside Pegg. It appears to list the 11 pubs in the crawl, highlighting the namesake drinking den at the bottom.

The film will be distributed by Focus Features and, according to the poster, will be released in 2013 although no exact date has been set.