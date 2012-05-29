LONDON Thomas Cook (TCG.L) shareholders have overwhelmingly backed two disposals that are pivotal to the travel operator's recovery plan, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said 99.9 percent of the proxy votes, which account for virtually all of the votes cast, were in favor of the planned disposal of five Spanish hotels and the sale and leaseback of part of its aircraft fleet.

The vote at an investor meeting in London concerned a 183 million pound sale and leaseback deal with Guggenheim Aviation Partners for 19 aircraft and the sale of its Spanish hotel chain Hotels Y Clubs De Vacaciones to Grupo Iberostar for around 60 million pounds.

The 171-year-old company came close to folding last year after dire trading led to a string of profit warnings and a 2010/11 loss of 398 million pounds. However, earlier this month the company secured a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds - its third refinancing in a year.

Thomas Cook had said Tuesday's vote was crucial to its future because the terms of the loans state that it must pay down at least 100 million pounds in 2013 and 2014.

Thomas Cook last week named travel industry outsider Harriet Green from British electrical components distributor Premier Farnell PFL.L as its new chief executive.

The company, which has already revealed losses of 263 million pounds for the winter season, is due to publish first-half results on Thursday. It has been hit by the civil unrest in North Africa and the economic downturn in Britain.