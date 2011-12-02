Thomson Reuters Corp said Chief Executive Tom Glocer will step down on January 1 and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James Smith.

Here is a timeline of Glocer's career at the company.

1993 - Joins Reuters Group in 1993 as vice president and deputy general counsel of Reuters America. Previously, he was a mergers and acquisitions lawyer at law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York, Paris and Tokyo.

1997 - Appointed chief executive of Reuters' Latin American operations.

1999 - Becomes president of Reuters America after the retirement of Michael Sanderson from that role.

June 2000 - Joins the Reuters board.

December 2000 - Reuters names Glocer as chief executive. At 41, he becomes the first American and first non-journalist to take the helm. He replaces Peter Job.

April 2001 - Buys portions of market-data provider Bridge Information Systems for $275 million to boost the company's North American offerings.

February 2003 - Announces more than 3,000 job cuts, about 19 percent of the total workforce, after reporting Reuters' largest net loss in its 151-year history. The cuts are part of a three-year program to fix the company, which many analysts at the time thought was close to going under.

February 2003 - Reuters buys Web-based research distribution company Multex in a deal valued at about $195 million.

May 2007 - Canadian publisher Thomson Corp announces that it will buy Reuters for about 8.7 billion pounds ($17.2 billion at the time) with a cash and stock bid pitched at 692 pence per share. Between 2000 and early 2003, the shares had fallen more than 90 percent -- from more than 1,600 pence to below 100. Glocer is named the new company's first CEO.

July 21, 2011 - Devin Wenig, Glocer's deputy and head of the struggling Markets division, leaves Thomson Reuters along with several other senior executives. A day later, the company announces a reorganization of the markets business as pressure mounts from the board and the controlling shareholder, Canada's Thomson family, to improve performance. Glocer takes direct responsibility for the division, which has been hit hard by cost cuts and layoffs in the banking industry and disappointing sales of the company's new flagship desktop product, Eikon.

September 28, 2011 - James Smith, a veteran of the company's Professional division who once ran Thomson's U.S. newspaper business, is named chief operating officer. In the second major reorganization in two months, the Markets division is merged with the Professional division, which sells legal, tax and accounting products.

December 1, 2011 - Thomson Reuters announces Glocer's departure.

