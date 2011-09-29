The plaque featuring the new logo for Thomson Reuters company adorns the facade of Paris offices on Boulevard Haussmann April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) will offer $350 million of its 3.95 percent notes due 2021, and plans to use the proceeds to repay loans under its commercial paper program.

The offering is expected to close on October 5, the company said in a statement.

Barclays Capital Inc, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBS Securities Inc will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company named Jim Smith as chief operating officer and announced the merger of its Markets division with its Professional division.

