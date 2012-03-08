Deere beats profit estimates, raises forecast
U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.
Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc (THLD.O) posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on change in the fair value of the company's outstanding warrants, sending its shares up as much as 21 percent.
For the fourth quarter, the biotechnology company posted a loss of $5.3 million, or 11 cents a share compared with $6.6 million, or 19 cents a share last year.
Analysts had expected a loss of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It earned a revenue of $62,000 from pre-existing license agreement with Eleison Pharmaceuticals.
In February, Threshold's experimental pancreatic cancer drug met the main goal of increasing the time of survival without the cancer worsening, in a mid-stage trial.
Shares of the South San Francisco, California-based company were trading up 18 percent at $5.60 on the Nasdaq.
J.M. Smucker Co reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of its Folgers coffee and pet snacks.
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected revenue and earnings per share, driving down the stock as much as 5 percent in morning trading.