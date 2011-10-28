LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Gerard Butler, Sam Worthington and Matthew McConaughey have joined the cast of Freedom Films' upcoming Iraq war movie "Thunder Run," Freedom's CEO Brian Presley announced Thursday.

The film, which will be an all-CG, 3-D effort, is based on David Zucchino's novel "Thunder Run - The Armored Strike to Capture Baghdad," which chronicled the taking of Baghdad by American military forces in 2003. Ken Nolan, the screenwriter for "Black Hawk Down," and Robert Port are adapting.

"Thunder Run" will employ the same motion-capture technology as used in "Avatar," and a proprietary facial-capture technology that the Graphic Film Company is using in the upcoming "Night of the Living Dead: Origins 3-D" -- which, like "Thunder Run," is directed by Simon West.

"We are very excited to have attracted this outstanding level of acting and writing talent. 'Thunder Run' will be the first ever conventional war film made to utilize this revolutionary facial and motion capture technology and state of the art CG and 3D," Presley said. "Simon and I have developed this project over the last five years so it will be nice to see it come alive."