Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
SAO PAULO Posco (005490.KS) is studying a possible purchase of a stake in ThyssenKrupp AG's (TKAG.DE) CSA steel slab mill in Rio de Janeiro, the South Korean steelmaker's Chief Executive Chung Joon-yang said on Thursday.
"We just received information on CSA, operated by Thyssen in Brazil, and we are reviewing it internally," Chung said in Sao Paulo. "I'm not in a position to say yes or no (about a stake acquisition) but we are definitely analyzing it at the moment."
News reports surfaced over the past weeks that Posco and Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA), which holds a 27 percent stake in CSA, were considering buying out Thyssen's stake in the mill.
Vale has said it is not interested in taking a controlling stake in steel mills but did not rule out potentially increasing its holding in CSA.
Chung said Posco has not been in talks with Vale (VALE5.SA) over a possible participation in CSA. He also said Posco was studying a possible stake in Thyssen's Alabama steel plant.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Dale Hudson)
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.