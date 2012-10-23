Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
SEOUL POSCO (005490.KS), the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, is not seriously considering buying ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
South Korea's POSCO submitted a first-round bid, but it simply wanted to look at the assets, the source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the deal.
Global steel companies including POSCO and ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) have made first-round bids for ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a person close to the process said earlier this month.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.