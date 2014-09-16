The logo of ThyssenKrupp AG Elevator section is pictured on the uniform of a company service engineer in Berlin September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

ESSEN Germany ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) plans to start talks with Airbus AIR.PG about a possible buy-out of Airbus's 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik, its chief executive said.

"We will initiate talks with Airbus about its stake in Atlas in order to find an optimal solution," Heinrich Hiesinger told a news conference on Tuesday.

Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, earlier unveiled plans to sell half a dozen units as it focuses its Defence and Space division on the core activities of warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.

