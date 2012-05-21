RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian steelmakers Usiminas (USIM5.SA) and Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) said on Monday they would not bid for ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) stake in the CSA steel slab mill outside Rio de Janeiro, amid growing signs that any sale of the $5 billion two-year old plant will be at a loss for its German parent.

Usiminas, the largest Brazilian maker of "flat" or rolled steel, used by the country's auto and appliance manufacturers, is completing a multiyear 14 billion real ($6.84 billion) expansion. The purchase of all or part of CSA "is not on the radar," Chief Financial officer Ronald Seckelmann said.

Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau, the largest steelmaker based in the Americas, whose main Brazilian mill sits alongside CSA, is too busy with its own projects to take over the operation of CSA, CFO Harley Lorentz Scardoelli said.

Last week, ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said it was seeking a partner or buyer for its 73 percent stake in CSA and a sister mill in the U.S. South.

Potential buyers appear scarce. Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world's largest iron-ore producer and owner of a 27 percent stake in CSA, said on Friday it had no interest in buying more.

"For now, there is nobody interested. But nobody puts an asset up for sale without having conversations at least," a senior ThyssenKrupp executive told Reuters on Monday.

"It will be difficult for a sale to go for the same 5 billion euros we paid for it (CSA)," the executive said.

ThyssenKrupp planned the mill with Vale, its iron-ore supplier, in 2005, hoping to take advantage of high-quality Brazilian ore, a favorable exchange rate, tax breaks for exporters and transportation benefits to ship semi-finished slabs to the United States and Europe for final processing.

Since then, the Brazilian real has gained as much as two-thirds against the dollar, making its steel slabs uncompetitive in foreign markets.

The Chinese contractor who designed and built the mill delivered it late and over budget, and it was plagued with environmental problems during its start-up in 2010 that cost more money to fix. Vale was forced to raise its stake to 27 percent from 10 percent to keep the project moving forward.

Vale said Friday that it does not want to take over CSA but will act to defend its interests. It said it has no preference as to who buys ThyssenKrupp's stake.

Despite problems, some observers believe the mill will attract good offers.

"This is a state-of-the-art mill that had some problems during construction and start-up, but those have been worked out," a banker who helped arrange financing for the mill told Reuters last week. "I think that all the world's major steelmakers will take a look at the mill."

(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)