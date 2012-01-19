FRANKFURT ThyssenKrupp AG (TKAG.DE) is considering a sale of its $12 billion steel plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA), which owns around a quarter of the plant in the state of Rio Janeiro, is a potential buyer of that one, the magazine's online edition said on Thursday.

ThyssenKrupp and Vale declined to comment on the report.

The report comes a day before ThyssenKrupp's annual general meeting, at which Germany's biggest steelmaker is expected to face shareholders' wrath over a shock loss last year caused by cost overruns in Brazil.

Shares in ThyssenKrupp rose 3.5 percent to 20.69 euros by 1454 GMT, outperforming the German blue-chip index .GDAXI, which was up 0.6 percent. The stock fell as much as 5 percent on Wednesday on market talk that ThyssenKrupp would warn on profit.

"ThyssenKrupp will remain vulnerable to market talk as they seem to continue to struggle with staying on budget and getting things fully up and running at their Steel Americas unit," said Markus Huber, Head of German Sales Trading at ETX Capital.

The plants in Brazil and Alabama were meant to give ThyssenKrupp a strategic foothold in the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) region just as the automotive and non-residential construction sectors were picking up in the U.S.

But early last year the company warned rising raw material prices and environmental issues would add several hundred million euros to start-up costs at the plants.

The Brazilian plant started ramping up production of steel slabs in 2010, but the Latin American country's government capped output and then halted expansion of the plant because it was emitting dust particles.

Investors are expected to call for the head of ThyssenKrupp Chairman Gerhard Cromme at Friday's AGM, a month after former Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz quit the supervisory board following media reports about his failure to rein in American costs.

($1 = 0.7802 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Sabrina Lorenzi and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)