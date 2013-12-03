Generali puts Dutch business up for sale: sources
LONDON Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.
DUESSELDORF, Germany The Krupp Foundation said it did not participate in ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) capital increase but would remain an anchor investor in Germany's biggest steelmaker.
ThyssenKrupp raised 882.3 million euros ($1.2 billion) in the sale of new shares on Tuesday, as it seeks to bolster a balance sheet weakened by a downturn in the global steel market and years of losses at its Americas business.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
MUNICH, Germany German worker opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
STOCKHOLM Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said on Thursday it was buying U.S. firm Grindmaster-Cecilware, a maker of coffee machines and beverage dispensers, for $108 million in cash.