DUESSELDORF, Germany The Krupp Foundation said it did not participate in ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) capital increase but would remain an anchor investor in Germany's biggest steelmaker.

ThyssenKrupp raised 882.3 million euros ($1.2 billion) in the sale of new shares on Tuesday, as it seeks to bolster a balance sheet weakened by a downturn in the global steel market and years of losses at its Americas business.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan)