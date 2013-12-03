Snap's shares pop after $3.4 billion IPO
NEW YORK Snap Inc's in-demand shares opened for trading on Thursday at $24 on the New York Stock Exchange a day after pricing at $17 per share.
FRANKFURT The Krupp Foundation, ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) biggest shareholder, did not participate in the German steelmaker's capital increase, three people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
That means that the Foundation's stake in ThyssenKrupp has been diluted to less than 25 percent. Sweden-based activist fund Cevian, whose stake was at 6.1 percent, did buy new shares in the capital move, the sources told Reuters.
The Foundation and Cevian both declined to comment on the matter.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN/ZURICH Japanese group Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential $2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said.
LONDON Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.