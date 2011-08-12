FRANKFURT Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) pinned its hopes on robust demand for German cars over coming months and confirmed a key full-year profit target when posting third-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations.

Germany's largest steelmaker, hit by higher ramp-up costs at its Steel Americas unit, said it saw increased uncertainty in U.S. markets and echoed comments from rivals with a warning that downside risks there had increased.

Thyssen has benefited from increased output from German carmakers as they respond to voracious appetite for luxury cars in China and other emerging markets, boosting the steelmaker's bread-and-butter carbon steel business.

But it has also bet heavily on the U.S. market, with flagship plants and an ambitious growth strategy there.

Thyssen shares dipped on the earnings miss as analysts fretted that an uncertain economic outlook could hit wide-ranging restructuring plans, which include the sale or spin-off of its stainless steel arm. Thyssen stock was down 0.5 percent at 23.1 euros at 0900 GMT, underperforming a rising market.

"We see the reiteration of full year earnings guidance as share price supportive -- however, the ongoing group restructuring could be faced by some disruptions in our opinion, given increasing economic uncertainty," WestLB analyst Ralf Doerper said in a note.

Thyssen said operating profit for the quarter rose 9 percent to 545 million euros ($768 million), below a forecast for 574 million, as the cost of tapping the North American market took some of the shine off the impact of the buoyant German manufacturing and auto sectors. Demand there has allowed it to pass on higher raw material costs and avoid a margin squeeze.

Steel Europe's operating profit margin rose to 9.2 percent in the quarter from 7.6 percent in the previous three months.

ThyssenKrupp said markets for flat carbon steel, used mainly in cars and high-end machine tools, would continue to ease somewhat over the summer months due to the holiday season, but would likely rise again as underlying trends remain positive.

It said the automotive sector would continue to be a bright spot, driven by Asian emerging nations and Brazil, while the outlook for German machinery makers had "brightened further."

U.S. WORRIES, RESTRUCTURING QUESTIONS

In the United States, where Thyssen has built a new carbon steel plant and a stainless steel plant, it said the situation for flat carbon steel products reflected the same declining demand seen in Europe at the end of the quarter.

But, it said, the fall in prices had been more pronounced.

Steel Americas, a swing factor in group results and the only division in the red, has been ramping up production more slowly than expected but had managed to trim its loss every quarter since starting production in Brazil in July 2010.

The division's loss of 190 million euro loss was higher than most brokerages had anticipated.

On top of Steel Americas, Thyssen was hit by a weakening stainless steel market, depressing quarterly operating profit at its Stainless Global division to just above a loss.

"We are a bit concerned with stainless, as this is on the disposal list. ThyssenKrupp is showing it has the industrial strength but unlike (for smaller rival) Salzgitter, there are quite a few question marks on its strategy," one Frankfurt-based trader said.

Stainless Global, Europe's market leader, is to be divested in the next 12-18 months as part of ThyssenKrupp's restructuring program to expand technology units and to cut debt racked up for plants in North America.

Heinrich Hiesinger, who became chief executive early this year, said the company was working hard to implement the debt-cutting strategy and diversify into an industrial conglomerate.

(Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Writing by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Dan Lalor)