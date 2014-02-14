Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
FRANKFURT Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) expects the sale of its steel processing plant in Calvert, Alabama to ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) and Nippon Steel (9810.T) to close in the coming months, according to its chief executive.
"Closing of the Alabama deal, we believe this can be done in Q2," Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts during a conference call after the German industrial group published quarterly financial results on Friday.
It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the second quarter of the 2014 calendar year or to ThyssenKrupp's fiscal second quarter, which ends in March.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.