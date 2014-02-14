Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
FRANKFURT Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) expects its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the fiscal second quarter to exceed the level posted in the first quarter, according to presentation slides posted on its website on Friday.
The industrial conglomerate said earlier its first-quarter adjusted EBIT more than doubled to 247 million euros ($337.55 million).
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.