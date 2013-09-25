Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany Swedish activist shareholder Cevian may further increase its 5.2 percent holding in struggling ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) but does not plan to fully take over the German steelmaker, a spokeswoman for the investor said.
ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, whose company recently breached its loan covenants and had to receive a waiver from creditors, said he welcomed Cevian as a new major shareholder.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.