The headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG is seen in Duisburg September 23, 2010. Steel workers demanded higher wages. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON A U.S. private equity firm has bid for the Italian stainless steel assets of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), a move that may propel a structural change in the European stainless steel industry, industry sources told Reuters.

A source at Germany's biggest steelmaker said the group is likely to review the bid at a board meeting on Friday for its Italian Acciai Speciali Terni plant, which an analyst said could be worth as much as $1 billion.

A spokesman from ThyssenKrupp AG declined to comment.

"I know for a fact there is a private equity firm interested in Terni," said a source with direct knowledge of the situation, who declined to be named. "There is a bid on the table."

The European stainless steel industry has been hit by overcapacity and increasing competition from Asia in the last few years and this has pushed two of the largest players, ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal, to spin-off their stainless steel units.

ThyssenKrupp has said it was considering a sale or an IPO for the unit, which comprises plants in Germany, Italy, Mexico, China and the United States employing around 11,300 people.

Sources at ThyssenKrupp said the company would prefer to sell the stainless unit as a whole but analysts said it will not be easy to find parties interested in buying the whole division and it may make more sense for the company to sell its assets separately.

MERGER OPTIONS

The sale of ThyssenKrupp Italian stainless steel plant, may also facilitate a merger between ThyssenKupp's German stainless steel assets, known as Nirosta, with ArcelorMittal's spun-off unit, Aperam, or Finland's Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE).

"If the company is split up than it would be easier for ThyssenKrupp Nirosta to merge with Aperam or Outokumpu ," another industry source said.

"Brussels, these days, may look at regulations in a more flexible way for the suffering stainless steel industry," he added referring to potential anti-competition rules that may prevent mergers between the major players.

Selling the Italian plant of Terni, one of the biggest and more advanced stainless steel producing plants in Europe may help ThyssenKrupp cut its debt and would give it some financial respite, at least temporarily.

Private equity firms and industrial investors have shown interest in other ThyssenKrupp stainless assets including VDM, one of the world's leading makers of high-performance materials, including nickel allows, special steels and titanium products, sources close to the company said.

"VDM is easy to sell as it is an interesting company with future potential, fully integrated and there is no need for reorganization," said Markus Moll the managing director of steel consultancy SMR.

ThyssenKrupp invited private equity buyers to a roadshow about a sale of its stainless business, two sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

Europe's stainless steel industry will see major curtailment of production between this year and next as private equity and other new investors get involved, Moll said.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; additional reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Philipp Halstrick in FRANKFURT; editing by William Hardy)