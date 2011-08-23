FRANKFURT Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) agreed to sell service provider Xervon to waste disposal company Remondis REMO.UL as part of a plan to offload 10 billion euros ($14.4 billion) worth of assets to pay down debt.

ThyssenKrupp, which also makes submarines, elevators and chemical plants, declined to say on Tuesday how much Remondis was paying for Xervon. It signed the deal on August 19.

The company announced its divestment plan in May, saying it planned to hive off its stainless steel unit, Europe's largest producer, and sell other non-core businesses.

Duesseldorf, Germany-based Xervon is a service provider for the processing industry, building and construction-related sectors as well as energy and power plants.

The unit has 9,000 employees and generated sales of 668 million euros in its financial year to September 30, 2010.

ThyssenKrupp agreed with labor representatives in May that it would only sell its non-core businesses if it found an owner that would maintain each unit as a whole entity.

Remondis is a German water and waste management company with 19,000 employees and annual sales of 5.4 billion euros. It made an offer for Evonik's energy unit last year but lost out to a consortium of municipal utilities.

Shares of ThyssenKrupp were up 3.5 percent at 21.57 euros by 0804 GMT, while Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI was up 2.9 percent. ($1 = 0.695 Euros)

