SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Shares of China's Tianhe Chemicals Group (1619.HK) plunged nearly 50 percent to a record low on Thursday following a month-long suspension called in response to a stock researcher's allegations that the Hong Kong-listed firm had cooked its books.

Investors wiped more than HK$27 billion ($3.1 billion) off the value of the maker of lubricating oil additives and special fluorides, which counts Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) Asia private equity arm as its biggest institutional investor.

"I believe that the truth is the truth. I also believe that the market will treat the company's stock price fairly," Tianhe chief executive Wei Xuan told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference in Hong Kong.

"Even though the stock price fell so much today, we believe that with the future development of the company, the results will help bring the stock price back to a reasonable valuation."

While allegations of fraud have dogged mainland Chinese companies, it is unusual for leading Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies to be targeted by short sellers or research firms.

Researcher group Anonymous Analytics accused Tianhe of overstating profits in its initial public offering prospectus ahead of its Hong Kong listing in June, sending shares down 5 percent on Sept. 2, before trading was suspended at the company's request.

Tianhe's stocks tumbled to a record low of HK$1.22 on Thursday, from HKD$2.31 on Sept. 2, as investors drew their own conclusions about the true value of the firm's stock. At 02.12 a.m. ET, Tianhe's shares were trading at HK$1.45, down 37 percent.

"People are wary of the risk with Chinese companies. I think people don't want to be involved with companies where there is any inkling or doubt that there could be fraudulent activity," one Hong Kong-based analyst said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

"It's better right now to step away than to step in front of a potential disaster that could or could not be happening."

"MINIMAL" IMPACT

Wei said he was buying back shares in Tianhe and other controlling shareholders were considering doing the same, a measure to prevent the share price from free falling.

He said there had been "minimal" business impact on the company, which reported a 44.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Unaudited gross profit was 1.22 billion yuan ($198.75 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, with revenue up 36.7 percent to 1.86 billion yuan, the firm said.

Morgan Stanley, UBS UBSN.VX and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) led Tianhe's Hong Kong IPO in June, and Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity arm still holds an estimated 8.6 percent of Tianhe, valued at about $402 million at the current market price.

The Morgan Stanley private equity unit invested $300 million for a minority stake in Tianhe in 2012, its biggest equity investment in Asia, after spending more than $2 million on due diligence over three years, a source said last month.

In the past, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has bought stock in shorted companies it has invested in, such as Yongye International, a U.S.-listed Chinese company that suffered after fraud allegations in 2012.

Wei said Tianhe had not ruled out suing Anonymous Analytics, which the company accuses of using fake documents and a forged signature in its research report.

Anonymous Analytics posted a statement on its website refuting the chemical firm's claims, and cited new sources to support its allegations.

