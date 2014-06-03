Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Tibco Software Inc TIBX.O estimated a much lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter, hurt by disappointing sales of its software, Spotfire.
The business software maker's shares fell about 15 percent in after-hours trading.
Tibco, whose customers include Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), estimated adjusted earnings of 12-13 cents per share for the quarter ended June 1.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects revenue of $250-$252 million, below the average analyst estimate of $267.5 million.
Tibco in March forecast adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents per share on revenue of $263-$271 million.
The company will report results for the quarter on June 19.
Tibco's shares were at $17.75 in extended trading after closing at $20.79 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.